VIDEO: MUNA Perform 'Silk Chiffon,' 'Kind of Girl,' and 'Solid' on CBS Saturday Morning

This Saturday, MUNA stopped by the CBS Saturday studios and performed "Kind of Girl," "Silk Chiffon," and "Solid," again showing why they are one of the most accomplished live bands of right now.

Their North American tour is selling out across the country and wraps up with two sold out nights at The Wiltern in their hometown of Los Angeles this week. One of their 3 sold out NYC shows included an epic moment with comedian and Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang who came out on stage and featured on their smash hit "Silk Chiffon".

They have just announced they will make their Australian live debut in March as headliners at Sydney World Pride as well as joining Lorde at Adelaide Festival. A full rundown of upcoming tour dates and festival performances can be found below.

MUNA is comprised of Katie Gavin (she/they), Naomi McPherson (they/them), and Josette Maskin (she/they). Previous singles like "Silk Chiffon," "Home By Now" and "Anything But Me" and their current building single "What I Want" have fans ready for the next new, exciting chapter.

The band have most recently been guests on Ellen, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden on this album cycle and have more appearances and exciting things coming up this fall including a just-about sold out UK tour in November.

US Tour Dates

October 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT) *

October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (SOLD OUT) *

October 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (LOW TIX!) *

* SUPPORT - Meet Me @ The Altar

UK Tour Dates

November 10 - London, UK - Roundhouse (SOLD OUT) *

November 11 - Brighton, UK - Chalk (SOLD OUT) *

November 13 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy (SOLD OUT) *

November 15 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio (SOLD OUT) *

November 16 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room (SOLD OUT) *

November 17 - Newcastle, UK - University Union (SOLD OUT) *

November 18 - Leeds, UK - Stylus (SOLD OUT) *

November 20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2 (SOLD OUT) *

November 21 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall (SOLD OUT) *

* SUPPORT - Bimini

Australia Tour Dates

March 5 - Sydney, AUS - Sydney World Pride

March 16 - Adelaide, AUS - Adelaide Festival