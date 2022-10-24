VIDEO: MUNA Perform 'Silk Chiffon,' 'Kind of Girl,' and 'Solid' on CBS Saturday Morning
Their North American tour is selling out across the country.
This Saturday, MUNA stopped by the CBS Saturday studios and performed "Kind of Girl," "Silk Chiffon," and "Solid," again showing why they are one of the most accomplished live bands of right now.
Their North American tour is selling out across the country and wraps up with two sold out nights at The Wiltern in their hometown of Los Angeles this week. One of their 3 sold out NYC shows included an epic moment with comedian and Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang who came out on stage and featured on their smash hit "Silk Chiffon".
They have just announced they will make their Australian live debut in March as headliners at Sydney World Pride as well as joining Lorde at Adelaide Festival. A full rundown of upcoming tour dates and festival performances can be found below.
MUNA is comprised of Katie Gavin (she/they), Naomi McPherson (they/them), and Josette Maskin (she/they). Previous singles like "Silk Chiffon," "Home By Now" and "Anything But Me" and their current building single "What I Want" have fans ready for the next new, exciting chapter.
The band have most recently been guests on Ellen, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden on this album cycle and have more appearances and exciting things coming up this fall including a just-about sold out UK tour in November.
US Tour Dates
October 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT) *
October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (SOLD OUT) *
October 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (LOW TIX!) *
* SUPPORT - Meet Me @ The Altar
UK Tour Dates
November 10 - London, UK - Roundhouse (SOLD OUT) *
November 11 - Brighton, UK - Chalk (SOLD OUT) *
November 13 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy (SOLD OUT) *
November 15 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio (SOLD OUT) *
November 16 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room (SOLD OUT) *
November 17 - Newcastle, UK - University Union (SOLD OUT) *
November 18 - Leeds, UK - Stylus (SOLD OUT) *
November 20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2 (SOLD OUT) *
November 21 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall (SOLD OUT) *
* SUPPORT - Bimini
Australia Tour Dates
March 5 - Sydney, AUS - Sydney World Pride
March 16 - Adelaide, AUS - Adelaide Festival
From This Author - Michael Major
October 24, 2022
They shared an instrumental preview of all 7-songs and revealed the track list that includes “Zzz..,” “Hair Cut,” (focus track), “LUNATIC,” “Crack in the mirror,” “Ghost,” “X-MAS” and the instrumental version of “Hair Cut.' The new album depicts a confident but precarious state of Xdinary Heroes with an IT term ‘overload'.
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'HK'
October 24, 2022
Blur drummer DAVE ROWNTREE shares another new track from his forthcoming debut album, Radio Songs. Rowntree also plays his first solo headline shows in November in the UK, previewing tracks from the album. The track was released alongside a new visualizer. Watch the video and listen to the single now!
VIDEO: Julian Lennon Releases AI Music Video for 'Lucky Ones'
October 24, 2022
Director, Editor and Animator, David Dutton and Lennon wanted to make a visual piece that showcased people from around the world gravitating toward each other in a celebration of positive change. The video expresses a love for music that brings together humans from different cultures as they take steps to improve our environment back to health.
Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Gives Surprise Performance at Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas'
October 24, 2022
Tony Award-winning actress, singer and the original Glinda from Broadway's Wicked, Kristin Chenoweth made a surprise performance for guests, singing holiday songs, as well as a special duet of For Good with Ginna Claire, star of Hallmark original holiday film A Holiday Spectacular, and Glinda from Broadway's Wicked. Check out photos now!
Disney Announces a $1 Million Multi-Year Grant to Exceptional Minds to Continue Supporting Inclusion and Diversity in Entertainment
October 24, 2022
This past weekend, Exceptional Minds, a nonprofit academy and working studio training young adults on the autism spectrum for careers in the creative arts, celebrated their ten-year anniversary on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California. During this event, Disney announced that they would make a $1 million multi-year commitment.