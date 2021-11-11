VIDEO: Luke Combs Debuts New Song During CMA AWARDS

Country superstar Luke Combs won Entertainer of the Year at last night's 55th Annual CMA Awards. Combs also surprised the world with the release of his new song, "Doin' This," coinciding with his live debut of the song during the CMA Awards broadcast.

A personal reflection on his own life and career, Combs shares, "This song means a lot to me personally. Not to recite the lyrics, but for me, it's truly about playing country music for a crowd, whether that's 70 people or 70,000 people, and playing country music with my buddies in the band. It really doesn't matter where we're playing or how many people we're playing for because it isn't about the fame, the fortune, the name, or the glory. It's about getting to make and play country music."

Known for his electric live performances, the 6x CMA, 3x ACM and 3x Billboard Music Award-winner is currently in the midst of an extensive headline arena tour featuring a special new in-the-round stage design. Upcoming stops include Dallas' American Airlines Center (two nights), New York's Madison Square Garden (two nights) and Boston's TD Garden (two nights) as well as a series of Canadian tour dates in 2022. See below for complete itinerary.

Combs current single, "Cold As You," is top 5 and rising at country radio-his seventh single released to radio from What You See Ain't Always What You Get. The previous six singles along with his first five singles from his debut album have all gone #1-a historic record-breaking run. Moreover, Combs recently released his new song, "South On Ya," which has been selected as the official theme song for the SEC Network's 2021 football season.

