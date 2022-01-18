VIDEO: Lola Indigo Shares 'Tamagochi' Live Performance

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today released Lola Indigo's first performance in her LIFT series, "Tamagochi." Vevo's first LIFT artist of 2022, Lola's videos are also the first Vevo LIFT content ever shot in Spain, and Lola's first ever live content.

Vevo's LIFT programme connects today's up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Halsey, Khalid, Jorja Smith, Mahmood, and more.

"We're delighted to kick off 2022's LIFT program with Lola Indigo," says Claudia de Wolff, Vice President, C&P, EU. "Lola is a high-energy, creative powerhouse, already well established in Spain - we are excited to introduce her to our global audience. We're so proud of how these videos turned out, and are so excited to finally be able to share them with her fans!"

Vevo worked closely with Lola Indigo to take a traditional Spanish Laundrette and transform it into a pop power house for "Tamagochi." The aim was to create a space that Lola and her dancers can totally own, with the vibrant aesthetics creating a truly one-of-a-kind set that got the cheerful mood in full swing.

Lola Indigo is the alter ego and stage name of Miriam Doblas Muñoz. Starting her professional career as a dancer, Lola honed her skills training under the choreographers for Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez. Since her musical debut on Operación Triunfo in 2017, her career has been on the rise, earning 12 Platinum records, one Gold record, and having her debut album Akelarre become the best national debut to date in both streaming and physical sales in Spain. Additionally, Lola won a 2019 EMA for Best Spanish Artist and the Los40 Music Award for "Best New Artist."

2021 saw Lola co-host the prime time Spanish version of "The Dancer", as well as release her new album, La Niña, through Universal Music Spain, with stand-out track "Niña De La Escuela" feat. TINI and Belinda remaining at #1 in Spain for 5 consecutive weeks. . With collaborations with artists such as Danna Paola, Rauw Alejandro, Denise Rosenthal, Maria Becerra, Tini, Guaynaa, Cauty, Mala Rodriguez, Aitana, Lalo Ebratt, RVFV, Khea, Beret and more, Lola Indigo is undoubtedly one of the most promising artists of her generation.

Watch the new performance here: