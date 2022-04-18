VIDEO: Lizzo Debuts New Song 'Special' on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Lizzo debuted a new song, "Special," while serving as host and musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live. Watch the new performance below!

Lizzo recently announced her new studio album, also titled "Special," which will be released on July 15. The album was announced alongside the lead single, "About Damn Time."

Lizzo has been working on the new album for the past three years. The release is the followup to her 2018 album "Cuz I Love You." The album won a Grammy award in 2020 for Best Urban Contemporary Album. "Truth Hurts" won a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and "Jerome" won for Best Traditional R&B Performance the same year.

Lizzo's new television show, For the Big Grrrls, is now streaming on Prime Video.