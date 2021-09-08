VIDEO: Lana Del Rey Releases Music Video for New Single 'Arcadia'

Lana Del Rey has released the music video for her new single, "Arcadia", a new track off of her upcoming album "Blue Banisters".

The track is the fourth single released from the upcoming album, following "Text Book", "Wildflower Wildfire", and the title track, all three which were released in April. "Blue Banisters" is now available for pre-order and will be released on October 22, with a vinyl and physical album format release on October 29.

The release of "Blue Banisters" comes just months after the release of Del Rey's sixth studio album, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club".

Del Rey started songwriting at the age of 18 and signed her first recording contract with 5 Points Records in 2007, releasing her first digital album Lana Del Ray in January 2010. Del Rey bought herself out of the contract with 5 Points Records in April 2010. She signed a joint contract with Interscope, Polydor, and Stranger Records in July 2011. Del Rey released her second studio album Born to Die in January 2012. It debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200, and was the fifth best-selling album of 2012.

Watch the music video below: