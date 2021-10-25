VIDEO: Lana Del Rey Performs 'Arcadia' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Lana Del Rey took the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform her new single "Arcadia" off of her recently-released album "Blue Banisters".

The album includes the previously released singles "Arcadia", "Text Book", and "Wildflower Wildfire". The album is now available on all streaming platforms, with a vinyl and physical album format release on October 29.

Purchase the album on CD, vinyl, and cassette here.

The release of "Blue Banisters" comes just months after the release of Del Rey's seventh studio album, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club".

Del Rey started songwriting at the age of 18 and signed her first recording contract with 5 Points Records in 2007, releasing her first digital album Lana Del Ray in January 2010. Del Rey bought herself out of the contract with 5 Points Records in April 2010. She signed a joint contract with Interscope, Polydor, and Stranger Records in July 2011. Del Rey released her second studio album Born to Die in January 2012. It debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200, and was the fifth best-selling album of 2012.

