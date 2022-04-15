VIDEO: Kylie Morgan Releases 'Independent With You' Music Video

EMI Records Nashville singer/songwriter Kylie Morgan is premiering the official music video for "Independent With You," out today.

Directed by Drew Crosby, the clip follows Kylie from a breakup through a budding romance, featuring her real-life fiancé. Shining bright and surrounded by flower petals and bold blooms, Kylie brings to life the song's empowering message of loving another while remaining true to yourself.

First shared on social media, the individualistic anthem struck a chord with fans out of the gate with its authentic lyrics inspired by Kylie's personal story. "Independent With You" is written by Kylie alongside Erik Belz and Palmer Lee, with production by Ben Johnson, Shane McAnally and Belz.

An Oklahoma native, Kylie Morgan started writing songs at the age of 12, gaining national attention from music producers and television executives after releasing her music independently.

This early success led to her making regular trips to Nashville, crafting her voice, and polishing her songwriting. At 19, she made the decision to officially call Music City home. Recognizing Kylie's unique talent, the SMACKSongs team signed her to their roster under the guidance of GRAMMY Award-winning songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Kylie released her brand-new song "Independent With You" in response to overwhelming fan demand on social media, due to its personal-yet-relatable message and authentic lyrics. Her debut EP Love, Kylie dropped in June 2021, for which she co-wrote each of its six songs (produced by McAnally and Ben Johnson).

Stacking acclaim, she was named as one of VEVO's 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch. The only country artist to make the list, the program highlights 19 of the world's top emerging artists poised to break out over the next year. Selected as one of three artists for the coveted CMA KixStart program, Kylie has been named to several Artists to Watch lists including CMT, SiriusXM On The Horizon, Taste of Country and Pandora.

She recently wrapped up the GOOD TIME TOUR with Niko Moon, after previously opening for artists including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington.

Watch the new music video here: