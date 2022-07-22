VIDEO: Kylie Minogue Debuts 'Miss A Thing' Music Video

Kylie Minogue has shared the music video for "Miss A Thing," a track off her 2020 album "DISCO."

Minogue recently released "DISCO (Guest List Edition)" which featured extended mixes of every track from the original release, plus new collaborations with Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, Years & Years, and Gloria Gaynor.

"DISCO" is the fifteenth studio album from the pop icon, and the first new music since her Number One album 'Golden', released in 2018. It features lead single 'Say Something', which received global critical acclaim - deemed 'sparkling' by NME and 'an introspective dance track with lyrics that feel pertinent for our quarantine days' by Rolling Stone. Other tracks included on the album are 'Magic' and 'I Love It'.

For "DISCO", Kylie worked with collaborators Skylar Adams (with whom she worked with on Golden), Teemu Brunila (David Guetta, Jason Derulo), Maegan Cottone (Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato), plus regular collaborator Biff Stannard, alongside others.

Watch the new music video here: