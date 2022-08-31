VIDEO: Kids Return Share “Lost In Los Angeles” Video

The French duo Kids Return (Adrien Rozé and Clément Savoye) shared the video for their newest single "Lost In Los Angeles" from the upcoming debut album Forever Melodies, out October 7 via Ekleroshock/Hamburger Records (Polo & Pan, Andrea Laszlo de Simone).

The sunny instrumentation aptly conjures imagery of California, while the lyrics reminisce on the duo's friendship and trust in each other as they journey their way through life, with a nostalgic, cinematic video inspired by Wim Wenders' Paris, Texas to match.

Referring to Kids Return's genesis after a failed trip to Los Angeles, the band says, "This track is about our deep friendship and the trust pact we made. For the video, they explain, "Like 'Paris, Texas' it's the story of two buddies, one of whom ends up on a bad trip and the other who picks him up and brings him back to life." The song follows previously released singles "I Will Wait For You," "Forever," "Orange Mountains," "Our Love," and "Melody."

The name Kids Return comes from the Takeshi Kitano film by the same name, one that childhood friends Adrien and Clément immersed themselves in after being quarantined together in Paris in April of 2020, following a failed escape to Los Angeles. They pulled inspiration from the film, as well as from the soundtrack by Joe Hisaishi, moved by the poetry of the film's story of two friends facing difficult life choices at the pivotal moment of adulthood.

"The movie was our emotional milestone: sensitivity, naivety, melancholy," the band says. This naivety and euphoria became the heart of Kids Return - everything that they create is guided by emotion - allowing themselves to return to these childhood feelings promised by the name they chose.

Their debut album Forever Melodies features ten skillfully refined tracks that brim with nostalgia, staggering sincerity, and a limitless love for arranging melodies, while touching on themes of breakups, friendship, love, physical anguish, and growing up. It's an intimate journey into space and time: the soundtrack of their lives.

Watch the new music video here: