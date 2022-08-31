Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kids Return Share “Lost In Los Angeles” Video

Their new album will be released on October 7.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

The French duo Kids Return (Adrien Rozé and Clément Savoye) shared the video for their newest single "Lost In Los Angeles" from the upcoming debut album Forever Melodies, out October 7 via Ekleroshock/Hamburger Records (Polo & Pan, Andrea Laszlo de Simone).

The sunny instrumentation aptly conjures imagery of California, while the lyrics reminisce on the duo's friendship and trust in each other as they journey their way through life, with a nostalgic, cinematic video inspired by Wim Wenders' Paris, Texas to match.

Referring to Kids Return's genesis after a failed trip to Los Angeles, the band says, "This track is about our deep friendship and the trust pact we made. For the video, they explain, "Like 'Paris, Texas' it's the story of two buddies, one of whom ends up on a bad trip and the other who picks him up and brings him back to life." The song follows previously released singles "I Will Wait For You," "Forever," "Orange Mountains," "Our Love," and "Melody."

The name Kids Return comes from the Takeshi Kitano film by the same name, one that childhood friends Adrien and Clément immersed themselves in after being quarantined together in Paris in April of 2020, following a failed escape to Los Angeles. They pulled inspiration from the film, as well as from the soundtrack by Joe Hisaishi, moved by the poetry of the film's story of two friends facing difficult life choices at the pivotal moment of adulthood.

"The movie was our emotional milestone: sensitivity, naivety, melancholy," the band says. This naivety and euphoria became the heart of Kids Return - everything that they create is guided by emotion - allowing themselves to return to these childhood feelings promised by the name they chose.

Their debut album Forever Melodies features ten skillfully refined tracks that brim with nostalgia, staggering sincerity, and a limitless love for arranging melodies, while touching on themes of breakups, friendship, love, physical anguish, and growing up. It's an intimate journey into space and time: the soundtrack of their lives.

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


The Orielles Share New Track 'BEAM/S'The Orielles Share New Track 'BEAM/S'
August 31, 2022

The Orielles have announced details of their new album Tableau. Self-produced in collaboration with Joel Anthony Patchett (King Krule, Tim Burgess), the album will be available as double-album vinyl edition, CD and DL. Additionally, the band have shared first offering “BEAM/S”, a gorgeous 7-minute-53-second piece that heralds Tableau.
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SAGO MINI FRIENDS Animated Series TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SAGO MINI FRIENDS Animated Series Trailer
August 31, 2022

Produced by Daytime Emmy Award-nominated Spin Master Entertainment and animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy Award-winning studio Brown Bag Films Toronto, the “Sago Mini Friends” series is based on the charming characters and artful designs featured in the award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Stars in THE SON Film Adaption Teaser TrailerVIDEO: Hugh Jackman Stars in THE SON Film Adaption Teaser Trailer
August 31, 2022

The first trailer has been released for the film adaption of The Son, starring Hugh Jackman. The film is directed by Academy Award winner Florian Zeller, who adapted the script from his acclaimed stage play alongside Academy Award winner Christopher Hampton. Watch the new video trailer now!
HLN INVESTIGATES Announces New Sherri Papini DocumentaryHLN INVESTIGATES Announces New Sherri Papini Documentary
August 31, 2022

Runaway Mom: The Sherri Papini Story features stunning details about her past and the pattern leading up to her disappearance, chilling audio from the 911 call placed by Papini’s husband, and illuminating interviews with lead investigators, community members, and former Mayor of Redding Missy McArthur. Watch the trailer for the documentary now!
Daryl Hall & John Oates Reissue Acclaimed 'Do It For Love' on Vinyl for the First TimeDaryl Hall & John Oates Reissue Acclaimed 'Do It For Love' on Vinyl for the First Time
August 31, 2022

When Daryl Hall & John Oates released their sixteenth studio album ‘Do It For Love’ in 2003, it was to critical and commercial acclaim, with singles including ‘Do It For Love’, ‘Man on a Mission’ and ‘Getaway Car’. The album is being made available for the first time on double LP and the CD is reissued on gatefold digipak.