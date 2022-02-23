VIDEO: Kaitlin Butts Debuts Acoustic Performance Video for 'Blood'

Emerging singer, songwriter and musician Kaitlin Butts is debuting a new acoustic performance video for her song "blood" today. Filmed by Fernando Garcia, the video also features special guest Kurt Ozan (Luke Combs, Michael Ray) on Dobro.

Co-written with Angaleena Presley, "blood" is the first song unveiled from Butts' anticipated new album, What Else Can She Do, out April 15 (pre-order here). Released earlier this month to critical acclaim, The Boot praises the song saying, "as clear of a successful crossover from Red Dirt to Nashville as early Kacey Musgraves or Miranda Lambert," while American Songwriter calls Butts a "skilled vocalist and songwriter" and Whiskey Riff proclaims, "stunning...this new Kaitlin Butts music is about to blow some minds."

Produced by Oran Thornton (Angaleena Presley, Logan Brill) and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, What Else Can She Do tells the stories of women-those who are lost, struggling, angry and scared, but who remain resilient through it all. Across these seven new tracks, Butts positions herself as one of country's most engaging new storytellers, putting forth songs that address the harsh realities of everyday life, while also offering hope and finding beauty amid that pain.

Reflecting on the album, Butts shares, "These songs are all stories of different women facing the question: what else can she do? Based on her circumstances, what choices does she have, right or wrong? I don't think that life is all that pretty sometimes, and it comes with pain and pushing through hard times, being stagnant, going through the motions, not knowing what to do, or just being flat out angry with whatever life has put on your plate. I see myself in all of these women in these stories. I see these women in my friends and family all around me going through divorce, abuse, infidelity, financial instability, addiction, generational trauma, family issues, and life-altering tough times, but somehow are still resilient and come out on the other side okay. I hope this album makes you feel seen and comforts you in times of darkness. Know you are never alone and it won't always be this way."

In addition to Butts (vocals) and Thornton (acoustic guitar), What Else Can She Do also features Fred Eltringham (drums), Joshua Grange (electric guitar), Lex Price (bass) and Justin Schiper (pedal steel) as well as harmony vocals from Cleto Cordero of Flatland Cavalry.

In celebration of the record, Butts will continue to tour throughout the spring including upcoming performances at Little Rock's Little Rock Hall, Austin's 3Ten, Houston's The Heights Theater and Dallas' The Kessler Theater among others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

What Else Can She Do is Butts' second full-length studio album following her 2015 debut, Same Hell, Different Devil. Since her debut, Butts has gone on to release several diverse singles including 2019's "White River" and 2021's "Marfa Lights" and "How Lucky Am I." Continuing to receive widespread attention, Wide Open Country proclaims, "Even with a playful innocence persona, Butts' songwriting is brimming with effective wit and tact. With the charisma of Kacey Musgraves or an early Lee Ann Womack, Butts has that rare combination of style and substance," while Whiskey Riff declares, "Kaitlin Butts is absolutely a name you need to know."

Raised in Tulsa and now based in Nashville, Butts has continued to tour relentlessly across the country, building a passionate grassroots fanbase as she went. In addition to multiple headline shows, she has performed alongside artists such as Turnpike Troubadours, Flatland Cavalry and Parker McCollum.

Watch the new performance here: