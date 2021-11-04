VIDEO: Jon Langston Shares 'Try Missing You' Music Video

32 Bridge Entertainment / EMI Records Nashville recording artist Jon Langston released the official video for "Try Missing You" today. Directed by Roger Pistole, the heartwarming clip brings the song's lyrics to life, following Langston on a long and sometimes lonely road home to the ones he loves most.

Music Row notes Langston's voice "is used to great effect" on "Try Missing You," with Sounds Like Nashville proclaiming, "warning: this song will make you emotional." Named one of Country Now's "New Country Songs You Need To Hear Right Now," Langston penned "Try Missing You" with Jody Stevens. The two also co-wrote Langston's just-released track "When You're Lonely," praised by Billboard for its "extra edge, thanks to his slightly gritty vocal."

Jon Langston grew up in Loganville, GA, listening to music by his heroes Alan Jackson and the Eagles. Earning a Division 1 college football scholarship, Langston always thought football would a part of his life, but after his sixth concussion left him blind for fifteen minutes, his football career ended abruptly. He picked up his guitar - untouched since eighth grade - and re-taught himself how to play.

Performing at open mic nights and honing his songwriting led to the 2013 release of self-penned, "Forever Girl," the first song he ever wrote. That release kicked off his music career, culminating in sold out shows across the country and over 500 million career streams. Once a fan attending Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Athens, GA, Langston experienced a full circle moment by joining Bryan on the Farm Tour in 2017 and 2018, and again as support on his Sunset Repeat Tour in 2019. Langston signed a publishing deal with Sony ATV, management with KP Entertainment, and is the first artist signed under Bryan's label 32 Bridge Entertainment with EMI Records Nashville.

He released his anticipated EP Now You Know in 2019, featuring six original songs he co-wrote. Langston's debut major label single, "When It Comes To Loving You" hit No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes Chart and his single "Now You Know" reached the Top 30 on the country radio airplay charts. His recent releases "Happy Ever After," "Try Missing You" and "When You're Lonely" highlight his adept songwriting and classic country influences.

Watch the new music video here: