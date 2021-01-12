VIDEO: J. BROWN Releases Visuals To His New Single, VIBE

Singer-Songwriter J. BROWN has released visuals to his new Single, "VIBE".

Check out the video below!

"VIBE" was written by J. Brown, Maurice Harley and Steve James and produced by GC. The visuals to the feel-good song were directed by Rokstar Films. "I wanted to create something that was very different from my other records and I just wanted to have some fun with this single," mentions J. Brown. "Hopefully my fans enjoy hearing "vibe" and love it as much as I do," he adds.

The "VIBE" music video made its world premiere on ThisIsRnB.com and is available on all streaming and download platforms now, via the Mocha Music label imprint. "VIBE" will also appear on J. BROWN's upcoming sophomore EP, available later this year.

In 2020, J. BROWN celebrated the milestone of landing his 2nd Top 10 Billboard R&B Single with the song "Moon", lifted from his debut EP, "Forever Yours". This marks J. BROWN's third Top 15 Billboard R&B single in the last two years. "Forever Yours" EP is available on all platforms now.