VIDEO: Isaiah Rashad Drops Music Video for 'THIB'

Top Dawg Entertainment star Isaiah Rashad shares a new video for "THIB," the title track from his beloved, critically acclaimed recent album. The visual arrives as Rashad continues his Lil' Sunny's Awesome Vacation Tour, a massive run of dates in celebration of the project.

"THIB" is core to the introspective journey of Rashad's project, and this cinematic video lives up to that emotional heft. In the clip, Rashad finds himself shaken by an earthquake late at night before he floats like a ghost through a suburban neighborhood. The surreal visual is funny and unsettling all at once, finding Rashad navigating a series of unusual scenes. The song's laid-back vibe and introspective lyrics are only magnified by the visually stunning vignettes-making Rashad's effortless flow feel even more magnetic.

This video follows the July release of Rashad's The House Is Burning, a modern rap masterpiece that's already proven to be a success with both critics and fans. "THIB" was preceded by a star-studded clip for another album track, "Chad," which includes cameos from Jay Rock, Dominic Fike, Amine, Kal Banx, Denzel Curry, REASON, King Mez, Childish Major, Devin Malik, Free P, Tia Corine, Hugh Augustine, YGTUT, and Lance Skiiiwalker.

Isaiah Rashad is, to put it mildly, having a moment. He recently performed at the BET Hip Hop Awards, another testament to the genuine love that tastemakers and critics have expressed for his new music. Ecstatic reviews came pouring in for The House Is Burning upon its release, with Pitchfork saying that, "...the writing is airtight in its economy, acrobatic in its most technical moments."

Vulture agreed, noting that Rashad is "TDE's secret weapon." The FADER was also effusive in its review, stating, "Rashad has taken a dramatic leap. His flow sounds greased and nimble, as elusive as his personality." With a nationwide tour and engaging, otherworldly videos like "THIB," Isaiah Rashad's hot streak doesn't look to be ending anytime soon. More accolades and accomplishments are surely on the horizon.

Watch the new music video here: