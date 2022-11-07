VIDEO: Imagine Dragons Shares Video for 'Symphony'

GRAMMY®-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons revealed today the video for "Symphony" from the double-disc album, Mercury - Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) - available everywhere now.

The official video for his latest track "Symphony" is out now. Shot and Directed by Matt Eastin.

The track "Symphony" was released on Imagine Dragon's fifth studio album Mercury - Acts 1 & 2. The 32-track epic album debuted in July and marks the boldest artistic statement of the band's career thus far.

Executive produced by Rick Rubin, the double album includes hit singles "Enemy" and "Sharks." The album has garnered an impressive 11.1 billion streams to date.

About Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons continue to redefine rock in the 21st century. Filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every turn, diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-winning Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons occupy rarified air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world.

Tallying cumulative sales of 66 million album equivalents, 55 million digital songs, and 110 billion streams, they stand out as "the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles," namely "Radioactive" (14x-platinum), "Believer" (10x-platinum), "Demons" (10x-platinum), and "Thunder" (10x-platinum).

Since emerging in 2009, they've scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Night Visions [2012] (7x-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Smoke + Mirrors [2015] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Evolve [2017] (triple-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Origins [2018] (platinum)( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), and Mercury - Act 1 [2021]( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope).

With the release of Mercury - Act 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in 2022, they completed their first double-album opus produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. The hit single "Bones," featured on Mercury Act 2, recently went to number one at Alternative Radio and remains in the Global Top 50 on Spotify.

Dominating radio, they remain "one of only four bands to ever achieve simultaneous Top 5 singles at Alternative radio, and the only band to repeat this feat." They've collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa to Avicii and film composer Hans Zimmer. Giving back, they've raised millions for various causes, including their pediatric cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD Foundation and festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth.

In 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky named them ambassadors for UNITED 24, which benefits humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Watch the new music video here: