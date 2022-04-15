VIDEO: Hanson Release New Video Starring Frankie Muniz & Zach Myers

HANSON release their new song "Don't Let Me Down," the third single from the multi-platinum, 3x GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated pop-rock trio's eagerly anticipated new project, RED GREEN BLUE.

Featuring Zach Myers from Shinedown, "Don't Let Me Down" was written by Zac Hanson, and co-produced by Zac, GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning Producer/Engineer/Mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco) and GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning Artist/Producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland, Sharon Van Etten), the rock-infused pop song is available now via 3CG Records at all DSPs and streaming services. A hilariously entertaining official music video starring Myers as well as Frankie Muniz is streaming now via YouTube.

Comprising three solo-led projects from Taylor, Isaac, and Zac Hanson, RED GREEN BLUE arrives via 3CG Records on Friday, May 20, and is available for pre-order on vinyl, CD, and digital at all retailers now. The album, which marks HANSON's milestone 30th anniversary, brings together the band's three unique creative voices like never before, with a third of the album written and produced by each brother: Taylor's RED, Isaac's GREEN, and Zac's BLUE.

"'Don't Let Me Down' is a song all about seizing your moment. It's about living up to your potential. We all need encouragement to overcome the barriers in our lives, but 'Don't Let Me Down' is a personal message - I wrote it to myself. As I was facing the challenge of writing a solo project for the first time, I needed to hear, 'don't let me down, your moment is now,' said Zac Hanson.

"We've all been really good friends for over 20 years," said Frankie Muniz. "So when Zac asked me to be in a video, I thought it would be the ultimate gig for me because it was my dream as a kid to be a member of HANSON and now I'm getting to fulfill that dream."

"The collaboration came together through our mutual friendship," said Zach Myers. "I heard the song and it sounded different than anything I had heard from them. I got the gist of the project from them which I thought was really cool and such an original idea. The approach I took was adding what I do to what the song was - and it was already a really really good song. I couldn't be happier with how it turned out."

RED GREEN BLUE was heralded earlier in the year with the album's emotive and dynamic first single from Taylor, "Child at Heart," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video is streaming now via YouTube. This was followed up by the release of Isaac's "Write You A Song." The video for this song was premiered on CMT, and later added to EDGE rotation at CMT Music.

The album, which is also, co-produced with Jim Scott and David Garza, amplifies the band's unique trifecta of sound in a new way which is highlighted through the release of three singles, one featuring each brother. Starting with Taylor's "Child At Heart" followed by Isaac's "Write You A Song" and the rock-infused force of Zac's "Don't Let Me Down" (out today), each song is a clue to the unique musical influences which make up the project.

"Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can," says Isaac Hanson, "and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. RED GREEN BLUE is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms."

"Our love and respect for Jim Scott has only grown since we first met 20 years ago," says Taylor Hanson. "He has been behind some of our favorite albums, so it's an absolute joy to have finally made a project together."

"We have had a long friendship and deep connection with David Garza since our early days as a band," says Zac Hanson. "We could not have had a better musical collaborator for this milestone project."

Watch the new music video here: