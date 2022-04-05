VIDEO: Giveon Shares Exclusive Behind the Scenes Details on 'For Tonight' For VEVO

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today named Grammy-nominated artist Givēon 2022's next LIFT artist. Vevo and Givēon kicked off the campaign with an exclusive Footnotes for his "For Tonight" music video, which will be followed by an exclusive live performance of "For Tonight" and more.

Vevo's LIFT programme connects today's up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Doja Cat, Jorja Smith, Khalid, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

In the video, Givēon shares that the concept behind the song is about having a taboo connection to something or someone. He dives into "For Tonight" being his most intimate music video, the creative process he took for writing the song, favorite music video moment and trick videography that viewers might be able to notice if they watch closely.

"We're so excited to continue our stellar lineup of LIFT content with Givēon," says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, "He's an incredibly gifted, collaborative artist who was key in crafting an ambitious creative for his fans to connect with him in a new way."

The video "For Tonight" premiered September 2021 and was directed by Academy Award nominated documentary filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison. It's the first single from his highly anticipated debut album, which is set to be released later this year.

Watch the video feature here: