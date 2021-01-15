VIDEO: Gallant Drops New Single 'Comeback'

Grammy-nominated R&B visionary Gallant has unveiled new single 'Comeback.', out today 15th January. Drawing inspiration from classic 2000s R&B, 'Comeback.' pairs Gallant's velvety vocals with smooth beats and delicate guitar strings. Fit with flip-phones and chunky, old-school TVs, the accompanying official video ramps up the retro noughties aesthetic even further. The track is set to feature on Gallant's forthcoming project Neptune., out next month.

Check out the video below!

"I put the lyrics of 'Comeback.' together from pages of notes I had typed up late at night and saved on my computer (and didn't really want anyone else to read)," Gallant explains. "I was having some trouble finding a spark of inspiration and at the same time, I had these small bits and pieces of early 2000s R&B floating around in my head that I could never really turn into any good ideas."

He continues: "When I finally locked myself in a room and told myself I couldn't leave until I made something, I looked at all these pieces in front of me and felt like, in a weird way, they might be able to complement each other. Eventually they turned into this song full of nostalgia and longing, where you feel like you've been there before and are desperately trying to get back."

Widening the scope of R&B with relatable confessions and thought-provoking cinematic concepts, Gallant burst onto the scene in 2016 with debut album Ology. The acclaimed LP received a Grammy nomination, debuted in the Top 25 of the Billboard Top 200 and drew praise from The Guardian, Pitchfork, The FADER and more. He has since racked up hundreds of millions of streams, entranced audiences at Coachella and performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Later... with Jools Holland, and NBC's Today.

'Comeback.' sees Gallant inject some fresh energy dip into golden-era R&B.