VIDEO: Fleet Foxes Share Animated Video for 'Featherweight'

Fleet Foxes havereleased a stunning new animated video for the song "Featherweight," the 10th video directed by band frontman Robin Pecknold's brother and longtime visual collaborator Sean Pecknold.

Arriving on the one-year autumnal equinox anniversary of Fleet Foxes' latest album, Shore, the video is set amid a world of struggle and hope, brought to life using stop-motion animation and a multiplane camera.

The evocative and visually striking film chronicles a young hawk as he struggles to fly with a broken wing, the successes and bitter failures that come from his attempt and the second chances that life will sometimes offer, even when all seems lost.

"Featherweight" is the latest single from Fleet Foxes' fourth studio album, Shore, which was praised as one of the top albums of 2020 by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, The New Yorker, Mojo, Uncut and more. With over 125 million global streams to-date, Shore also found strong support at radio, holding #1 on JBE non-comm chart for 14 weeks in a row and reaching Top 5 BDS Monitored and Top 10 Mediabase at the AAA format with the single "Can I Believe You."

Watch the video here: