VIDEO: Fleet Foxes Release 'Live on Boston Harbor' Full Concert Performance

Fleet Foxes released their second ever ticketed official livestream Live on Boston Harbor as a year end gift to fans to celebrate 2022's Shore world tour.

The livestream originally aired in September as a way to celebrate the Autumnal Equinox and second anniversary of the critically acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated 2020 album Shore. Live on Boston Harbor, a full-band event, was filmed at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston.

The band's performance of "Wading in Waist-High Water" and "Going-to-the-Sun-Road" features vocals by Uwade and the horn section includes members of The Westerlies. The full concert was released via YouTube today and can be watched here.

The livestream extended Fleet Foxes' connection to the Autumnal Equinox beyond the album's original release date and the December 2020 livestream A Very Lonely Solstice, taped at Brooklyn, N.Y.'s St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church and broadcast just days after New York declared a state of emergency to tighten restrictions in response to increasing COVID-19 cases.

Group member Robin Pecknold described the set as "honoring the loneliness of 2020 with a nylon string and some songs new and old on the longest night of the year." Fans worldwide tuned in while quarantined at home, finding solace and a sense of community in a period of extreme isolation.

A Very Lonely Solstice was released digitally last December and shortly thereafter on limited edition colored vinyl and CD via the Fleet Foxes store.

Last month, Fleet Foxes released Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes, a lyric book containing Pecknold's complete lyrics from fifty-five songs, capturing the poetic and inventive storytelling that is a hallmark of the band's music.

These richly layered lyrics explore the complexity, darkness, and beauty of physical and emotional landscapes, both pastoral and modern. Accompanying the lyrics, Pecknold includes notes on his creative processes, inspirations, and motivations.

Watch the performance here: