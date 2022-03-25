VIDEO: Flatland Cavalry Debut 'Dancin' Around a Fire' Performance Video

Acclaimed band Flatland Cavalry unveil their new series, "Far Out West Sessions," today with the debut of a special performance video for "Dancin' Around A Fire." Today's release is the first installment of the video series, which consists of seven stripped-down versions of songs from the band's acclaimed album, Welcome to Countryland.

Produced by Fernando Garcia and filmed by Garcia and John Park at unique locations across the Trans-Pecos region of Texas, "Far Out West Sessions" finds the band celebrating to their roots-returning to their home state to perform these songs in their purest form. In addition to "Dancin' Around A Fire," six additional videos will be shared throughout the coming weeks: "Daydreamer," "It's Good to Be Back ('Round Here Again)," "Tilt Your Chair Back," "Gettin' By," "Country Is..." and "Life Without You."

In celebration of the music, the band will continue to perform throughout this summer including upcoming shows at Waco's Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, Amarillo's La Hacienda, Lubbock's Cook's Garage and Portland's Revolution Hall as well as festival performances at Stagecoach, Bonnaroo, Windy City Smoke Out and Larry Joe Taylor's Texas Music Festival. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums, background vocals), Jonathan Saenz (bass, background vocals), Reid Dillon (electric guitar, harmonica, second fiddle), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and Adam Gallegos (piano, keys, mandolin, banjo, electric guitar). In addition to the band, Welcome to Countryland also features special guest musicians Spencer Cullum (steel guitar), Jim Hoke (harmonica, jaw harp) and Billy Justineau (B3 organ) as well as background vocals from Hailey Whitters and Kaitlin Butts.

Watch the new performance video here:

Tour Dates

March 25-Waco, TX-The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill

March 26-Nacogdoches, TX-Banita Creek Hall

April 1-Somerville, TX-Chilifest 2022

April 2-New Orleans, LA-Hogs For The Cause 2022

April 8-Amarillo, TX-La Hacienda Amarillo

April 9-Lubbock, TX-Cook's Garage

April 25-Stephenville, TX-Larry Joe Taylor's Texas Music Festival

May 1-Indio, CA-Stagecoach

May 4-Portland, OR-Revolution Hall

May 14-Deadwood, SD-Deadwood Mountain Grand

May 15-Great Falls, MT-The Newberry

May 20-Abilene, TX-Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill

May 21-Decatur, TX-Wise Country Fairgrounds

June 4-Georgetown, TX-Troubadour Festival

June 11-New Braunfels, TX-Whitewater Amphitheater

June 15-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo

June 18-Council Grove, KS-Washunga Days 2022

July 13-La Porte, IN-La Porte County Fair

July 16-Iowa City, IA-First Avenue Club

August 4-Chicago, IL-Windy City Smokeout 2022