VIDEO: Faye Webster Releases 'Overslept' Music Video

Faye Webster has shared a video for "Overslept," a standout from her critically acclaimed new album, "I Know I'm Funny haha", out now. The song is a collaboration with the Japanese artist mei ehara, who Webster has cited as the biggest influence on her new album.

"When I was writing 'I Know I'm Funny haha' I had a little trouble finishing this song. I felt it needed someone else to complete it. mei ehara was someone who I listened to literally every day last year. She taught me so much about song-writing and instrumentation, and I felt like if anyone were to be on the record, it had to be her," says Webster. "I wanted to do a video where mei and I could inhabit the same world, even though we've never met in person."

The music video was directed by frequent Faye Webster collaborator Hunter Airheart who shot Faye's scenes in Atlanta, GA. Meanwhile, mei's scenes were filmed in Tokyo by cinematographer Tats Nakahara.

"I Know I'm Funny haha" was released earlier this summer to wide critical praise. It received the coveted Best New Music distinction from Pitchfork who called it "one of the best records of the year," and The FADER hailed as "emblematic of a new kind of Gen Z hybrid music."

Watch the video here: