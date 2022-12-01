VIDEO: Ethel Cain Performs 'A House In Nebraska' for VEVO DSCVR

As part of VEVO's DSCVR Artists To Watch for 2023, Ethel Cain shares a live rendition of "A House In Nebraska." The release happens alongside Ethel's headlining tour, the Freezer Bride Tour, which has sold out numerous venues both Stateside and in Europe.

One of her most beloved tracks among her fans, "A House In Nebraska" is a torch song for lost loves and the spaces they inhabited. Languid and reverential, it encapsulates the sweeping, all-American ethos of Ethel Cain, where things burn slowly, sadly, and beautifully.

The jaded daughter of a dead preacher-man caught in an exodus, Ethel Cain winds her way through a dizzying attempt at escape from her suffocating upbringing only to find herself crushed within its jaws in the end. Hayden Anhedönia, the woman behind the curtain, serves as the architect for the visceral and haunting world of Ethel Cain.

After single handedly writing, producing and mixing her EP Inbred from the basement of a church in Indiana, Inbred was released in 2021 to critical acclaim, receiving overwhelming support from Pitchfork, Paper Mag, The FADER, Billboard, NYLON, Vice, The Line Of Best Fit, Vanity Fair France, Zane Lowe, YouTube, Soundcloud, and Tidal.

In anticipation of her debut album, Cain served as Spotify's first ever transgender EQUAL ambassador in celebration of International Women's Day this year alongside their Created By Women program. After over four years of meticulously constructing her album and the graphic visual world that accompanies it, Preacher's Daughter, was released in May 2022 catching fire with her growing fanbase of loyal daughters and continuing to catch the eyes of the New York Times, NPR, W Magazine, and V Magazine.

A successful fashion campaign with Givenchy shortly followed along with numerous sold-out tour dates in the States and Europe, including a notable performance with Florence and the Machine.

Watch the performance here: