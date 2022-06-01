VIDEO: Easy Life Unveil Music Video for 'Dear Miss Holloway' Featuring Kevin Abstract

easy life return today with the official music video for their latest track, 'DEAR Miss Holloway', featuring Kevin Abstract. The incredible claymation video was directed by William Child (Young Thug, Drake, 100 Gecs). The song received its first play from Zane Lowe on Apple Music's New Music Daily.

Alongside the new track the band announced their new album, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE... - will be released on August 12 via Geffen Records. The project was teased recently by restless first single 'BEESWAX' and is available to PRE ORDER/ADD/SAVE here. This follows the band's much-loved debut album life's a beach.

A world-colliding collaboration between the BROCKHAMPTON front-man and the Leicester five-piece, 'DEAR Miss Holloway' is a wistful, woozily West Coast ode to a love that wasn't meant to be (Murray wrote it about a passing crush on a teacher: "maybe in another life, we could try to roll the dice, and get it right'"). The guys first connected over DM, before Murray and Kevin met in Los Angeles and started playing each other their upcoming music.

Abstract asked to cut a verse right there and then, resulting in a track that became - as Murray puts it - "the cornerstone of the second easy life album" [the chorus also contains the album title]. "Kevin raps about expectations versus reality, choice, and regret. Thematically, 'DEAR Miss Holloway' opened up this whole world, and the desire for us as a band to create a world that was better than the one we inhabited at the time."

It's this world that listeners are invited into on MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE...: a melancholic, uplifting and hugely sophisticated new record that will challenge people's expectations while easy life continue to unassumingly scale new heights. Murray's world-class production absorbs influences ranging from the manic hip-hop energy of Odd Future to a colorful visual palette, as inspired by classic Disney animation as it is the dreamlike art noveau of Wes Anderson.

If 'life's a beach' was easy life sunny-side-up - a rounded, realist study of Middle England - it's on the lockdown make-believe of MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE... that Murray's shank-sharp observations about modern British life hit hardest: first single 'BEESWAX', for instance, is a deadpan paean about oversharing online, the need for privacy post-pandemic, and establishing boundaries.

In 2022, easy life - an escapist band, formed on the hedonistic outlook of 'no regrets' - appear compelled to put their ethos to the test. An idea birthed by 'DEAR Miss Holloway', MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE...became this record about how our choices define us, for better and worse, and a way to make peace with things we can't control. What's emerged is an expertly-realized vision of masculinity, which encourages us - whether via opening up, or exuberant world-building - to find joy in the journey, not just the destination. Here is an album for unprecedented times, from the undoubted band of the moment.

The band recently wrapped their North American Spring headline shows, including stops in New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. Next up, a busy summer of festivals, including Glastonbury (where they are confirmed to play the iconic Pyramid Stage), Radio 1's Big Weekend, TRNSMT, and Japan's Summersonic. For a complete list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

Over the last few years, easy life has broken new ground for UK bands on the world's stage. Observational, universal, and deeply personal, debut album life's a beach explored an escapist fantasy of dreary middle England: here was a reminder to find the positives, even in the darkest of years, told through the prism of a seaside getaway. Upon its release, the NME-Award-winners became the first band to perform within Fornite(the world's biggest game), also making their US television debut on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with a rousing performance of their song 'skeletons.'

With all this done largely over lockdown, easy life's furiously prolific streak continues with 'DEAR Miss Holloway' and the piercingly honest 'BEESWAX' before it. Here are a band going where others don't and bringing their hugely impassioned global audience along for the next chapter of the easy life experience.

Watch the new music video here: