VIDEO: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Perform on CBS MORNINGS

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors made their Morning TV Debut this past Saturday, January 8th on CBS Saturday Morning to perform three songs from their Dragons LP for Saturday Sessions.

These performances resonated with the audience, sending Dragons to the top of the iTunes and Amazon charts. Holcomb snagged four spots on the Top 10 of Amazon's Movers & Shakers chart, his singles quickly took over the Top 10 on Apple Music, and his entire catalog started to see spikes across DSPs, even his music videos started to chart.

Dragons is available now and you can buy the vinyl and CD here and stream the LP here.

Watch the performance of "End of the World":

Watch them perform "Dragons":

Watch "You Never Leave My Heart" here: