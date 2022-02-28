VIDEO: Dominique Fils-Aimé Unveils 'Grow Mama Grow' Video to Celebrate 'Three Little Words' Anniversary

Today, JUNO award winner Dominique Fils-Aimé is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her album Three Little Words with a dazzling new music video for "Grow Mama Grow."

Fans in both Canada and Europe will have a chance to see Dominique performing live in the coming months. She plays the prestigious Montreal Jazz Fest on July 3. And she joins legend Diana Krall for the Jazz in Marciac Festival (France) on July 22. More live dates will be added and you can find more information on her website.

Dominique Fils-Aimé [FEES-em-AY] is a singer-songwriter from Montreal, Quebec. Her recent album trilogy is an ambitious conceptualization of the history of African American music, reflecting on the social realities that influenced the genres of blues, jazz and soul.

Three Little Words, the third installment in her trilogy, was shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize and has received over three hundred media mentions worldwide and notable press and radio includes The Globe & Mail, The Toronto Star, The New Yorker, CBC q, SPIN Magazine, KEXP, NPR's All Things Considered and New Music Friday.

Watch the new music video here: