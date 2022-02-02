VIDEO: Daria Releases 'Thanks to the Doctors and Nurses' Music Video

In tribute to those who work tirelessly to protect the health of us all, award-winning singer/songwriter DARIA gives voice to positivity in her new pandemic-era single for kids and families. "Thanks To The Doctors And Nurses."

An animated video to accompany the single is released today, February 3, 2022, along with an ASL version with sign language interpreter Shari Thomas.

"Thanks To The Doctors And Nurses" was an international effort. The song was written by USA-based musician DARIA in collaboration with kids who had immigrated to Australia, the cartoon imagery (the "cover art") was created by British cartoonist Sheracartoon, and the "Thanks To The Doctors And Nurses" video is by Ukrainian artist/animator Kateryna Sokolova, who now lives in Spain. Sign language interpreter Shari Thomas is Jamaican.

Throughout the pandemic, DARIA has been doing virtual, pro bono music workshops with kids around the world. "Thanks To The Doctors And Nurses" emerged from the feelings of immigrant children participating in an Australian program where they were learning English as a second language. DARIA was inspired to compose this song based on the children's sincere expressions of gratitude for the doctors and nurses who had "saved their lives."

DARIA (Daria Marmaluk-Hajioannou) is a performer, songwriter, folk singer, and ethnomusicologist who has made contributions to folk music and popular family music for four decades. Many of her songs, like "I Have A Dream," "Beautiful Rainbow World," and "The Earth Day Song," have been used in over two dozen countries around the world as anthems for social justice, inclusivity, and stewardship for the Earth.

A pioneer in the genre of "world music for children", DARIA is also known for her bilingual translations of popular folk songs in languages including Spanish, Quechua, Yiddish, and Ladino, among others.

A fierce advocate for indigenous rights and civil rights for all, DARIA was born in the USA but raised in rural South America. She has won 4 Parents' Choice® Awards, as well as Parent and Teacher's Choice Awards and multiple additional educational and children's music awards.

Watch the new music video here: