VIDEO: D.R.U.G.S. Release 'Brighter Side' Music Video

Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S) have released another new single ahead of the release date of their forthcoming, highly anticipated new album 'DESTROY REBUILD' which will be released June 17, 2022 through Equal Vision Records/Velocity Records.

"'Brighter Side" showcases tongue in cheek confidence and letting go of the past with a realistic and optimistic look towards the future," says vocalist Craig Owens on the new song. "It was the first track written for the new album, and has all the elements that originally made me fall in love with the D.R.U.G.S. sound. Can't wait to be able to perform these songs live on our upcoming tour with Crown The Empire in the summer."

The new song follows the release of "Satellites In Motion" and "DESTINY" which are both available for streaming now.

'DESTROY REBUILD' is first release since 2011's acclaimed self-titled debut album. Craig Owens is once again at the project's helm and has orchestrated a band and record that is sure not just to catch your attention but also keep it. 'DESTROY REBUILD,' offers listeners the uniquely nostalgic D.R.U.G.S. sound they have been craving while also exploring new territories making 'DESTROY REBUILD' the perfect progression and exciting new chapter.

To capture this sound, Owens connected with A-List producer Howard Benson whose past work with My Chemical Romance and The All-American Rejects heavily influenced the modern alternative rock world. Benson's raw talent for recording helped shape the structures and harmonies of the album. Owens found this collaborative process cathartic and embraced his newfound flow of creativity.

Watch the new music video here: