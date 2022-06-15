VIDEO: Connor Garvey Premieres Video for 'Water to the Well'

Award-winning singer-songwriter Connor Garvey releases intimate performance video for "Water To The Well," the second single from his forthcoming album Another End of a Year available July 21, 2022.

"In making the video for ["Water To The Well"] it was really important to me to capture the people I made this record with, who've been on this journey with me, IN the space where we worked on the songs, practiced, recorded, mixed, reviewed, and celebrated their completion and first launched them into the world," shares Connor. "There are a lot of ways to make a video but to me this captured who made the music and keeps the song as the central part of this experience."

"Water To The Well" captures the experience and journey of trying to help, heal and progress through the complexity of depression and self-antagonism. Americana Highways notes, "Garvey's music has an organic quality that slowly unfolds into its messages of hope of human blossoming in the midst of mundanity. The video, taken within the wooden studio walls, reflects the earthiness of the music itself, like the studio was made for this song."

Connor Garvey is performing a limited special shows throughout the summer to support Another End of a Year with more fall and winter touring to be announced. Release dates below.

Connor Garvey's interest in music and writing began at a very young age. Both his parents are educators- his mother an English teacher and his father a songwriter. Growing up in such a musical environment in the artistically rich Northeast, Garvey developed the firm belief that songwriting is a method for bringing community together and a way for people to explore a greater depth within their own lives.

His combination of songwriting and performance strength has earned Garvey numerous awards including being named winner of the Kerrville New Folk, Rocky Mountain Folks Fest, SolarFest, Wildflower Art and Music Festival and Maine Songwriters Association songwriting competitions, voted as Most Wanted artist at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, nominated for Best Male Performer in the New England Music Awards, and a top new singer songwriter by Sirius XM's The Coffeehouse.

He has since gone on to perform around the country at many of the most notable folk/acoustic venues, festival stages, and teaching songwriting at some of the more distinguished song schools. He has previously released 6 full-length records, two EPs, and was an artist in residence onboard a cargo ship crossing the North Atlantic Ocean with just his guitar and a 9 person Russian crew.

Watch the new video here:

U.S. RELEASE DATES

JUN 17 / VINALHAVEN, ME @ Skål

JUN 21 / CAMBRIDGE, MA @ Club Passim

JUL23 / PORTLAND, ME @ The Great Northeast Folk Festival

AUG 12 / LYONS, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folk Festival

AUG 21 / CONWAY, NH @ Cold River Radio Show