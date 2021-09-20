VIDEO: Colin Jones Shares 'Moonlight' Music Video

San Diego based singer songwriter Colin Jones has released his latest single, "Moonlight" alongside an original new music video. The arrival of "Moonlight" follows the release of Jones' double a side, "Looking at You" // "Anything You Say" earlier this summer as well as the single "Marietta Ave" back in the spring.

For the "Moonlight" music video, which Jones self directed, the San Diego based artist opted to film the entire work in a single yet ever expanding shot, weaving both grounded elements of reality with layers of visual abstraction as the video progresses.

"I wanted to show a man isolated from the world; so caught up in his own thoughts, his own dreams that nothing seems to disturb him," Jones explained in a statement.

Like the tracks preceding it, "Moonlight" comes off Jones's upcoming full-length record, which draws from Jones's lived experiences as an Australian ex-pat.

Colin Jones is an artist, music producer, and filmmaker based in San Diego, California. Inspired by sounds both classic and contemporary, Jones' art not only exudes an aura of timelessness but also transcends creative mediums, merging his music with filmmaking endeavors and vice versa. In the past, Colin has performed and toured with artists including Julia Jacklin and blues legend Eugene 'Hideaway' Bridges, among others.

Watch the music video here: