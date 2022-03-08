VIDEO: Chris Stapleton Performs 'Watch You Burn' at 57th ACM Awards

10x ACM Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Chris Stapleton won Male Artist of the Year at last night's 57th ACM Awards. Stapleton also performed his song, "Watch You Burn," during the live broadcast, which Vulture declared "the performance of the night."

The accolade adds to yet another triumphant year for Stapleton, who is also nominated for three awards at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards-Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Song ("Cold") and Best Country Solo Performance ("You Should Probably Leave").

Stapleton's latest single, "You Should Probably Leave" recently reached #1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts-his third #1 as an artist following 2021's "Starting Over" and 2018's "Broken Halos." Stapleton also earned Best Country Tour at the 33rd Annual Pollstar Awards and was recently the subject of an in-depth profile at CBS' "60 Minutes."

Moreover, Stapleton will return to the road later this month with his extensive "All-American Road Show" tour. Upcoming stops include Detroit's Comerica Park, Los Angeles' The Forum, Denver's Ball Arena (two nights), Chicago's Wrigley Field, DC's Merriweather Post Pavilion, Long Island's Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater and "A Concert for Kentucky"-a special performance to be held at University of Kentucky's Kroger Field on April 23, 2022.

The concert is the first ever held at UK's Kroger Field and will feature very special guests Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola. 100% of the concert's net proceeds will benefit Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The tour further celebrates Stapleton's acclaimed album, Starting Over, which is out now on Mercury Records Nashville (stream/purchase here). Once again produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record debuted at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart and landed on several "Best of 2020" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declares, "Chris Stapleton's roar isn't designed to scare you off. It's regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy...on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back."

Kentucky-born Stapleton is a 5x Grammy, 14x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. Following 2015's quintuple platinum breakthrough solo debut album Traveller, Stapleton released two #1 albums in 2017. Both From A Room: Volume 1 (certified platinum) and From A Room: Volume 2 (certified gold) take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Cobb.

Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The Tennessean praises, "Both are rich with the textures of Stapleton's vocals that make him one of country music's most beloved artists, classic country sounds and thoughtful articulate lyrics about love, life and pain." He was also recently announced as the first-ever "Artist-Songwriter of the Decade" recipient by the Academy of Country Music.

Watch the new performance here:

Tour Dates

March 17-Houston, TX-Houston Rodeo

March 18-Durant, OK-Choctaw Casino (SOLD OUT)

March 19-Durant, OK-Choctaw Casino (SOLD OUT)

April 8-Atlantic City, NJ-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 9-Atlantic City, NJ-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 20-Toledo, OH-Huntington Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 21-Columbus, OH-Schottenstein Center*

April 23-Lexington, KY-A Concert for Kentucky - Kroger Field† (SOLD OUT)

April 28-London, ON-Budweiser Gardens‡

April 29-Ottawa, ON-Canadian Tire Centre‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 30-Montreal, QC-Centre Bell‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 5-Regina, SK-Brandt Centre‡

May 6-Saskatoon, SK-Sasktel Centre‡

May 7-Winnipeg, MB-Canada Life Centre‡

May 11-Edmonton, AB-Rogers Place‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 12-Calgary, AB-Scotiabank Saddledome‡

May 14-Vancouver, BC-Rogers Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 2-Nampa, ID-Ford Idaho Center Arena+

June 3-Ridgefield, WA-Sunlight Supple Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 4-George, WA-Gorge Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 9-San Diego, CA-North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

June 10-Los Angeles, CA-The Forum#

June 11-San Bernardino, CA-Glen Helen Amphitheater#

June 16-Bakersfield, CA-Mechanics Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

June 17-Sacramento, CA-Toyota Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 18-Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 23-West Valley City, UT-USANA Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

June 24-Denver, CO-Ball Arena^

June 25-Denver, CO-Ball Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

July 7-Cleveland, OH-Blossom Music Center°

July 8-Detroit, MI-Comerica Park§

July 9-Charleston, WV-Charleston Coliseum°

July 21-Mt. Pleasant, MI-Soaring Eagle Casino‡

July 22-Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Music Center°

July 23-Chicago, IL-Wrigley Field**

July 28-Huntsville, AL-The Orion Amphitheater°

July 29-Rogers, AR-Walmart AMP°

July 30-Kansas City, MO-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium††

August 17-Canandaigua, NY-CMAC°

August 19-Cincinnati, OH-Riverbend Music Center° (SOLD OUT)

August 20-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion°

August 25-Wantagh, NY-Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater‡‡

August 26-Saratoga, NY-Saratoga Performing Arts Center‡‡

August 27-Hershey, PA-Hersheypark Stadium‡‡

September 2-4-Snowmass, CO-Jazz Aspen Snowmass

October 6-Grand Forks, ND-Alerus Center‡‡

October 7-Saint Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center‡‡

October 8-Milwaukee, WI-Fiserv Forum‡‡

October 13-Jacksonville, FL-VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena‡‡

October 14-Tampa, FL-MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp‡‡

October 15-Hollywood, FL-Hard Rock Live‡‡

October 20-Little Rock, AR-Simmons Bank Arena‡‡

October 21-Bossier City, LA-Brookshire Grocery Arena‡‡

October 22-New Orleans, LA-Smoothie King Center‡‡

October 27-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena‡‡

"ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW" SPECIAL GUESTS

*with special guests Margo Price and Yola

†with special guests Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola

‡with special guest Elle King

+with special guests Margo Price and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

#with special guests Dwight Yoakam and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

^with special guests Elle King and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

°with special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards

§with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards

**with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

††with George Strait

‡‡with special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade