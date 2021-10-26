VIDEO: Charlotte Dos Santos Shares New Video & Single 'Patience'

Charlotte Dos Santos today shares her brand new single "Patience", available to stream and buy via Because Music.

Produced by Charlotte and Josh Crocker (Kali Uchis, Celeste, Mabel), Charlotte's tender, welcoming lyricism floats weightlessly above an enchanting groove. The track is accompanied by an equally mesmerizing video imbued with themes of self-love and care, directed by PRETTYBIRD's Margot Bowman (SHYGIRL), and launched as a YouTube premiere.

Of the track, Charlotte says that it's "a song about love, and the most important yet hardest act, patience. It is a love story that took place in Japan, amongst the beautiful sakura blossoms, one full moon in April."

"Patience" follows the previous single "Away From You", and marks the first taste of new music from Charlotte since 2020's critically acclaimed EP Harvest Time, which featured the breathtaking lead title track, playlisted at BBC 6Music, and the sonically stunning single "Helio".

Charlotte Dos Santos is a fiercely independent producer, singer, composer and arranger who makes music free of any confines. Seamlessly confronting existential questions while exploring themes of identity, womanhood and human connection, her warm, emotive and jazz-inflected songwriting traverses through genres with ease - imbued with ethereal vocals at one moment and a driving drum pulse the next.

She grew up naturally dissolving boundaries, raised in a small town outside Oslo by her Norwegian mother and Brazilian father, her parents' tastes exposed her to everything from jazz, hip-hop and Latin rhythms to flamenco, North African instrumentation and intricate Arabic melodies. Since debuting with hugely critically acclaimed 2017 EP Cleo, she's garnered more than 20 million streams, earned recognition from the likes of The Fader, Pitchfork, Bandcamp and Pigeons & Planes, recorded a coveted COLORS session, been a Newcomer of the Year Norwegian Grammy Award nominee and picked up co-signs from Raphael Saadiq, Outkast's Big Boi and others.

Watch the new music video here: