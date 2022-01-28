VIDEO: Charli XCX & Rina Sawayama Share 'Beg For You' Visual

Charli XCX has released the visualizer for her new single, 'Beg For You', featuring Rina Sawayama. This is the first time Rina and Charli have worked together after years of friendship. Radio 1 played the track as their Hottest Record.

The lyric video was filmed in London with Charli and Rina giving insight into their uniquely idiosyncratic world. An official music video will follow next week. The track was produced by Digital Farm Animals and features an iconic dance sample from September "Cry For You".

Charli's highly-anticipated forthcoming album, CRASH, will be released on March 18th and is the fifth and final album in her record deal. Charli kicks off her 21-date North American tour in Los Angeles on March 26th followed by her 17-date UK and European tour which starts in Dublin on May 13th. See full tour dates below.

Watch the visual here:

Tour Dates

26th March - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA

27th March - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA

29th March - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

1st April - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

3rd April - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

6th April - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

8th April - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

9th April - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX (on sale TBD)

10th April - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

12th April - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA

13th April - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

15th April - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

16th April - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

18th April - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

20th April - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

22nd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

23rd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

25th April - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

26th April - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

28th April - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

29th April - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL