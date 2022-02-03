VIDEO: Ceramic Animal Release 'Tangled' Music Video

Today, Ceramic Animal have released a new single, "Tangled," along with a companion music video directed by Andy Hawkes. "'Tangled' 'is about falling hard for someone, but life separates you. The distance makes it harder to trust this person you care so much about... but that separation can create a stronger bond because you have to work harder to keep the relationship alive," said Ceramic Animal singer Chris Regan.

The band recently announced the release of their new album, Sweet Unknown, due out March 4th. Today, they also have announced a major North American summer tour supporting The Black Keys. The dates will kick off in Las Vegas on July 9th and Ceramic Animal will continue on through July 30th where they'll wrap in Philadelphia, PA. Sweet Unknown will be the first release for new label home Easy Eye Sound.

Late last year Ceramic Animal also released the album's title track and accompanying music video directed by Ford Fairchild and has also shared the single "Up In Smoke." Sweet Unknown was produced by Dan Auerbach.

Ceramic Animal hails from historic Doylestown, Pennsylvania, about an hour north of Philadelphia. The band features a trio of brothers-Chris Regan (vocals, guitar), Erik Regan (drums) and Elliott Regan (vocals, keys)-along with childhood friend Anthony Marchione (guitar) and Dallas Hosey (vocals, bass). A guitar band of the highest-order with an acute focus on songwriting, they fuse post punk, psych and 70's pop together in a sound not too far from contemporaries like The War On Drugs, Strand of Oaks or fellow Pennsylvania artist, Kurt Vile.

Before reaching the ears of Easy Eye Sound owner, producer and The Black Keys frontman, Dan Auerbach, the band had found critical and commercial success on their own terms. Ceramic Animal funded, produced and self-released three albums and attracted a large and far flung fan base. They never made a conscious decision to keep things ruggedly DIY; instead, they just felt their way in the dark and did what five boys from Doylestown, PA would do - work hard.

Lively and imaginative, Ceramic Animal's music highlights a very real and relatable strain of emotional alienation coursing through the lyrics, where people leave you with holes in your life, where flickering memories of brighter times offer the only comfort. The three Regan brothers lost their father - their greatest influence and biggest fan - just before the making of this album. It makes for a more reflective record, but not one devoid of hope or warmth.

Ceramic Animal will be on tour throughout 2022. Highlights include The Sultan Room in Brooklyn, NY on February 16th, Schuba's in Chicago on February 25th and Johnny Brenda's in Philadelphia on March 6th. A full list of tour dates are below.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Feb 16 - Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room

Feb 17 - Boston, MA - Sonias

Feb 19 - Washington D.C. - Pie Shop

Feb 25 - Chicago, IL - Schuba's

Feb 26 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

Feb 27 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar

Mar 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

Mar 12 - Savannah, GA - Savannah Stopover

Supporting The Black Keys

July 9: Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA - Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)