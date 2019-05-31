VIDEO: Cardi B Releases New Single 'Press'

Today, Cardi B releases her much anticipated new single, "Press." "Press, " produced by Slade Da Monsta with additional production by Key Wane For the Win, comes fresh off the heels of Cardi's triumphant 6 Billboard Music Award wins earlier this month. "Press" is the follow up single to the Platinum certified hit "Please Me," the second collaboration between Cardi and labelmate Bruno Mars, the video for which has now amassed over 209 million views.

"Please Me," produced by Bruno Mars and The Stereotypes arrived mere days after Cardi B received the "Best Rap Album" GRAMMY® for her chart-topping, RIAA 3x platinum certified "INVASION OF PRIVACY," making history as the first solo female artist to win that prestigious category. Cardi and Bruno first collaborated on the 4x platinum certified smash hit "Finesse (Remix)," the video for which has amassed over 583 million views since it's January 2018 release.

The 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards was highlighted by Cardi's show-stopping performance of her RIAA 2x platinum certified hit single, "Money," available now for individual streaming and download. The single's spectacular companion video now boasts over 72 million views via YouTube.

Having graced the carpet of the 2019 Met Gala earlier this month, Cardi recently starred on the cover of Harper's BAZAAR's Spring Fashion Issue after being named one of Entertainment Weekly's "Entertainers of the Year." Cardi has fast become one of the most high profile stars of the current era. She is currently featured alongside Steve Carrell and Lil Jon in Pepsi's acclaimed "More Than OK" Super Bowl commercial.

Along with her "Best Rap Album" triumph, Cardi received a number of other nominations from the 61st Annual GRAMMY AWARDS, including "Record of the Year" (for "I Like It"), "Album of the Year" (for "INVASION OF PRIVACY"), and "Best Rap Performance" (for "Be Careful"). Cardi received an additional nod in the "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" category, honoring her role on Maroon 5's "Girls Like You (Feat. Cardi B)." Additionally, Cardi won 6 Billboard Music Awards, including "Top Rap Female Artist," and is currently nominated for 7 BET Awards. Cardi received three 2018 AMA wins including "Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop," "Favorite Song - Soul/R&B" (for "Finesse" with Bruno Mars), and "Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop" (for "Bodak Yellow") and received two iHeart Radio Music Awards for "Hip-Hop Artist of the Year" and "Best Collaboration (for "Finesse (Remix)" with Bruno Mars).

The award winning "INVASION OF PRIVACY" has seen all 13 tracks go on to become RIAA Gold certified or higher. The album is of course highlighted by a truly remarkable string of chart-busting singles, including two #1 classics in the 7x RIAA platinum certified "Bodak Yellow" and the 6x platinum certified smash, "I Like It," featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, as well the 2x platinum certified "Bartier Cardi," and 2x platinum certified "Be Careful," "Ring (Feat. Kehlani)," and "Drip (Feat. Migos)." Furthermore, all of the LP's remaining tracks have proved gold certified favorites, among them "Get Up 10," "Bickenhead," "Best Life (Feat. Chance the Rapper)," "She Bad," and "Thru Your Phone."





