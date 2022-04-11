VIDEO: Camila Cabello Performs 'Bam Bam' & 'Psychofreak' with WILLOW on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Camila Cabello took to the stage on Saturday Night Live to perform "Bam Bam" and "Psychofreak," two tracks from her new album "Familia."

Cabello was joined by WILLOW for her performance of "Psychofreak." The pair released a music video for the new track on Friday, along with the album.

The new album also features collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Maria Becerra, and Youtel. Cabello released the album's lead single, "Don't Go Yet", in July. "Oh Na Na" was released in October. Cabello also performed premiered the song "La Buena Vida" during her Tiny Desk Concert.

Watch Cabello perform "Bam Bam" here:

Watch Cabello and WILLOW perform "Psychofreak" here:

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

Photo by: Will Heath/NBC