VIDEO: Camila Cabello Goes Behind the 'psychofreak' Music Video

Camila Cabello reveals everything there is to know about her "psychofreak" song and music video featuring WILLOW the latest installment of Vevo Footnotes, out today.

The video for "psychofreak" premiered with the release of the global superstar's acclaimed new album Famila.

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her new album "Familia", which is out now. The album is Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

