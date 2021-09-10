VIDEO: Brandi Carlile Debuts 'Right On Time (Live At The George)' Performance Video

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Brandi Carlile is debuting a special new performance video, "Right On Time (Live at The Gorge)".

Filmed last month during Carlile's show at Washington's legendary Gorge Amphitheatre, the video also features longtime bandmates Tim Hanseroth (bass, vocals), Phil Hanseroth (guitar, vocals) and Chris Powell (drums) as well as special guest Shooter Jennings on piano.

Of the landmark concert, The Seattle Times praised, "'Right On Time'...was already greeted like an old favorite, the crowd howling during those long power notes...Carlile's two-hour set struck all the right chords," while The Spokesman Review declared, "a great night that often felt like a gathering of friends and family."

"Right On Time" is the first single from Carlile's highly anticipated new studio album, In These Silent Days, which will be released October 1. Inspired by the mining of her own history while writing this year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir Broken Horses (Crown), In These Silent Days was conceived of while Carlile was quarantined at home with Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

The ten songs chronicle acceptance, faith, loss and love and channel icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Joni Mitchell-the latter two who, by some sort of cosmic alignment of the stars, have turned out to be close friends in addition to being her biggest heroes and inspirations.

Watch the video here: