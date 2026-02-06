Listen: Stella Cole Shares 'My Funny Valentine' EP, Confirms Café Carlyle Residency

Vocalist Stella Cole has released My Funny Valentine, a 3-track EP out now via Decca Records US. She has also announced her second residency at NYC's Café Carlyle, running March 12–16, 2026. Listen to the EP and check out the dates below.

Following her recent take on the Carpenters’ “Merry Christmas, Darling,” Cole has partnered with Grammy-winner Matt Pierson and arranger Alan Broadbent on My Funny Valentine, a collection of standards of the Great American Songbook.

The EP begins with the title song, written by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. Next is Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie's "You Go to My Head," and, where Cole is backed by a trio of Alan Broadbent, along with her regular band members Michael Migliore (bass) and Hank Allen-Barfield (drums), before concluding with "The Nearness of You" by Ned Washington.

Stella Cole has cultivated over 1.7 million social media followers through her fresh interpretations of timeless songs by iconic artists, including Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, and Nat “King” Cole. She collaborated with Tony Award-winner Darren Criss on her Snow! EP.

February 6 – Boulder Theater with the Boulder Philharmonic – Boulder, CO (with orchestra)

February 7 – Lone Tree with the Boulder Philharmonic – Lone Tree, CO (with orchestra)

February 10 – Brevard Music Center – Brevard, NC

February 12-14 – Filoli Gardens – San Francisco, CA

February 20-21 – Jazz Forum – Tarrytown, NY

March 11 – Blue Note Hawaii – Honolulu, HI

April 4 – Martin Theatre, Ravinia – Highland Park, IL

May 12-16 – Café Carlyle – New York, NY

About Stella Cole:

Photo Credit: Sissi Lu