VIDEO: Blake Rose Releases Official Music Video for 'Sweet Caledonia'

Musician on the rise, Blake Rose today shares the music video for his song, 'Sweet Caledonia', taken from his debut EP, 'A World Gone By'. Directed by Luke Houben, the video includes live footage filmed during his recent 2021 fall/winter tour with Noah Kahan.

Blake recently announced he will be supporting singer-songwriter Ashe this Spring on her North American tour. The 13-date tour kicks off April 4th in Vancouver and includes two dates in San Francisco and two shows at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, with stops in Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Nashville, concluding April 21st in Atlanta. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

'Sweet Caledonia" and 'Casanova' both feature on Blake Rose's debut EP, 'A World Gone By,' released last fall via AWAL Recordings. Speaking about the EP, Blake revealed, "My debut EP 'A World Gone By' is a coming-of-age project for me. It touches on my experiences so far with childhood, love, trauma and growing up in the age of social media. I put my heart and soul into it, and I hope you enjoy!"

The live video of "Casanova," was filmed in Los Angeles' iconic Fonda Theatre..

To date, Blake has amassed nearly 200 million combined global streams across his entire catalogue, which include the singles "Lost," "Ordinary People," "Rest Of Us" and "Gone."

Born in Australia and based in Los Angeles, Blake Rose's sound is anchored in luminous and lush six-string conjurations, offset by sparse beat-craft, off-kilter plugins, in-the-box wizardry, and soulful intonation. "The guitar is generally the driving link between the songs," he goes on. "It's how I typically write. Everything starts there."

In just over a year, Blake Rose has gone from busking in the streets of Perth to becoming one of the most exciting new artists to emerge in recent years. He catapulted into the spotlight in 2019 with self-penned, self-produced gems such as his debut 'Hotel Room,' which Spotify touted on New Music Friday, with the follow-up track, "Lost," further igniting a buzz. Now, with the addition of the "A World Gone By" EP to his arsenal, Blake further solidifies his potential as a global force in music.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

04/04 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

04/05 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

04/06 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR

04/08 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

04/09 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

04/11 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

04/12 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

04/14 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

04/16 - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

04/17 - House of Blues - Houston - Houston, TX

04/18 - The HiFi Dallas - Dallas, TX

04/20 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

04/21 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA