VIDEO: Bishop Briggs Shares Powerful 'Art Of Survival' Video

Following the release of her emotionally charged singles "High Water" and "Art of Survival", multi-platinum singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs shares the powerful music video for "Art of Survival" today. Co-written by Benji Madden as an ode to her late sister Kate, the track was written from "a place of choosing to keep fighting to live fully".

Regarding the "Art of Survival" visual directed by Tim Mattia, Bishop adds, "I feel so grateful to be sharing the "Art of Survival" music video with all of you. My hope behind this song was to bring this positive energy into my current headspace.

Perhaps the more I sing this song and the more I read these lyrics I will find that power within myself to continue living life in a way that my sister would be proud of me. Thank you for being here."

Bishop recently broke the news of her pregnancy in a stunning photo shoot with PAPER Magazine. Additionally, she is donating 10% of the proceeds of a sweatshirt she has launched in tandem with "High Water" to Andrew McMahon's Dear Jack Foundation. The Dear Jack Foundation provides quality of life programming that directly benefits young adult cancer patients, survivors and their families.

Watch the new music video here: