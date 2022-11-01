VIDEO: Backstreet Boys Release 'Last Christmas' Music Video

The Backstreet Boys bring more holiday cheer with the release of the official music video for "Last Christmas" from their new Christmas album 'A Very Backstreet Christmas' (BMG)! The video was directed by Bill Fishman and gives fans a glimpse into the boys getting into the holiday spirit.

"Last Christmas" was the first song the boys released from the new Christmas album earlier this fall and was the first "Last Christmas" release of the season. The album, released last month, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Holiday Albums chart and in the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

Backstreet Boys continue to gift fans this holiday season beyond the release of their first ever Christmas album and today's music video. Next month, the Boys will bring the album to life in their very own Christmas special, "A Very Backstreet Holiday," airing on December 14th at 8pm ET on ABC. "A Very Backstreet Holiday" will feature performances of various songs from the new album.

Also in December, Backstreet Boys will perform at five iHeart Radio Jingle Balls in major cities such as Detroit, New York City, Boston, Tampa and Miami. Stay tuned for more Christmas surprises from Backstreet Boys during the most wonderful time of the year!

For 29 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music one has to offer, making them one of pop's most influential performers. With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

In early 2019, BSB released their GRAMMY nominated 10th studio album "DNA" on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." The critically acclaimed and chart topping single was nominated for the "Pop Duo / Group Performance" 2019 GRAMMY, and was BSB's first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.

In May 2019 the Backstreet Boys kicked off "The DNA World Tour" - the group's biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their #1 new album. The DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have continually captivated millions of people with their impressive catalog of hit songs and creative partnerships.

Watch the new music video here: