VIDEO: BTS Performs Crosswalk Concert on THE LATE LATE SHOW

The episode is now available to stream on Paramount+.

Dec. 17, 2021  

BTS performed a Crosswalk Concert on last night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, which aired Thursday, Dec. 16 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +.

BTS has played the world's biggest venues and stages but James Corden has a new forum for the international sensation: The crosswalk at Beverly Blvd. and Genesee Av. Watch as the group dazzles fans and Los Angeles commuters with performances of their hits "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "Dynamite."

The episode also featured Kristin Davis and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Watch the concert here:

