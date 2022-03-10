VIDEO: Ayla D'Lyla Debuts 'Money' Official Video

Today, NYC-based recording artist Ayla D'Lyla has released the official video for new single titled "MONEY," out now via Snafu Records.

In an exclusive on the video, Ayla told PAPER, "'Money' captures feminine pain and glamour. The song plays with the ongoing stereotype that women are money hungry. Money's music video embodies all the themes of the song in a poetic way. In the video, we see a glammed up popstar singing to an empty audience. Singing to an empty audience is a metaphor for the money and fame."

In support of the new single and her growing catalog, Ayla D'Lyla will play a debut headline show March 15 in NYC @ Mercury Lounge. Tickets are available here.

New single "MONEY" was released March 2.

Watch the new music video here: