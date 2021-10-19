VIDEO: Avril Lavigne Joins WILLOW for 'G R O W' Music Video

WILLOW has premiered the music video for pop-punk anthem "G R O W," with Avril Lavigne, a fan favorite from her acclaimed album lately I feel EVERYTHING.

The video, which features both WILLOW and Avril, was directed by Dana Trippe and had its broadcast premier today on MTV Live, mtvU and the iconic Viacom Times Square billboards. The recording features Travis Barker on drums.

With her fifth album lately I feel EVERYTHING (via Roc Nation/MSFTSMusic), a decade of growth both in the industry and as a young woman come to a head. The album is a love letter to that constant evolution. In the short months since the release, lately I feel EVERYTHING has amassed 270 million global streams. Its meteoric single "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (feat. Travis Barker)", a top 5 record at Alternative radio, has netted over 200 million global streams alone and is RIAA Certified Gold.

"Meet Me At Our Spot," a record from Willow's 2020 project, The Anxiety with Tyler Cole, is currently racing up the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and the Top 40 radio chart. "Meet Me At Our Spot" was also RIAA certified GOLD last week.

Tonight, WILLOW will wrap up a major SOLD OUT headlining tour that took her all across the U.S. She'll return to the road in February, 2022 supporting Billie Eilish. Highlights include two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 18th and 19th and The Forum in Inglewood, CA on April 8th.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Oct 19 - Center Stage Theater - Atlanta, GA

Feb 03 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA*

Feb 05 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA*

Feb 06 - Spectrum Music Center - Charlotte, NC*

Feb 08 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*

Feb 09 - Capital One Arena - Washington D.C.*

Feb 10 - Bryce Jordan Center - University of PA*

Feb 12 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY*

Feb 13 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA*

Feb 15 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC CANADA*

Feb 16 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON CANADA*

Feb 18 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY*

Feb 19 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY*

Feb 20 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

Feb 22 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ*

April 08 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA*

*Supporting Billie Eilish