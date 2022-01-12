Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Adele Releases 'Oh My God' Music Video

The track is from Adele's recent album, "30."

Jan. 12, 2022  

Adele has released the music video for "Oh My God," a track from her recent hit album, "30."

Adele recently released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

Watch the new music video here:

