VIDEO: Adele Releases New 'To Be Loved' Performance Video

Adele has released a stunning new video for her performing her new song, "To Be Loved". The track will be featured on her upcoming album, "30", which is set for release this Friday, November 19.

Watch the new video below!

Adele recently performed new and old material in a special concert special on CBS. The broadcast also included a special tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.