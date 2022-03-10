VIDEO: ABISHA Releases 'Home To You' Music Video

London artist ABISHA kicked off a new era of her music with her latest single and video "Home To You," out now. Soaring over an effervescent soundscape, "Home To You" displays pronounced evolution of ABISHA's style as she fuels us with buoyant introspection that bristles with warmth and longing. As her first release of 2022, the track stands on a new height of her creativity where she strides into a bolder and richer territory of UK garage.

The video features ABISHA taking us on a coastal roadtrip where she embraces the carefree atmosphere of her surroundings. Through a playful lens, the video showcases a new spontaneous side of her that resonates with the sanguine tone of the track. She adds: "For the video, I really wanted to capture the energy and emotion of the track. I wanted it to reflect the energy and buzz of the song, which we created by featuring some of the things that make me feel my happiest and most at home. The video was filmed on the most freezing but beautiful day, the sunset was incredible and I'm so grateful because it encapsulates the joy of the track even more."

"To Me, 'Home To You' can be interpreted in so many different ways because everyone has their own personal person, thing or place that feels like home. For me, feeling at home is where I feel safe and comfortable, and can relax at the end of the day and let out all of my emotions, and 'Home To You' is about that home being my girlfriend. We wrote it in the Summer when covid restrictions were still in place and we were being optimistic and hopeful about all of the things we could do when we were finally free! I had been doing some reflection and started to step into my own authentic power which has massively helped my confidence, which I think is reflected in 'Home To You' and throughout the whole upcoming EP! It's my favourite on the EP because it's upbeat and so happy but also still quite deep and emotional." shares ABISHA.

Co-written and co-produced with Dan Ferrari-Lane and Greg West, "Home To You" is the follow up of her latest single and video "Numb," released back in November 2021. The track premiered via Complex and was added to Spotify UK's New Music Friday. Following the video release, ABISHA teamed up with London DJ Jess Bays for a remix version of "Numb", which was aired on BBC Radio 1's Dance Party with Danny Howard and featured on Billboard's First Out roundup.

These past three years have seen ABISHA use her voice to bring her artistic vision into life as well as support causes that are close to her heart. From her 2020 debut EP, Scorpio, R&B jam 'One Night' and a collaboration with FootLocker EU for their #ShoesDontChangeTheWorld campaign, to self-care anthem 'Time Alone,' she continued pushing herself with more confidence and ambition. Her latest ambassadorship with the non-profit organization MindOut has seen ABISHA use her platforms to advocate for LGBTQ+ mental health.

Her authenticity and avant-garde sound have garnered support from heavyweight tastemakers across the globe including DAZED, i-D, Billboard / Billboard Pride, BBC Introducing, COLORSXSTUDIOS, Earmilk, gal-dem, Complex, DUMMY, High Snobiety, NYLON, Gay Times and many more. In an exclusive interview with Billboard she shared, "I'm discovering who I am as an artist, I'm also discovering who I am as a person, and I've finally gotten to a place where I'm happy to stand out and express myself every way I can."

For 2022, she will be releasing a new body of work that mirrors a more positive headspace she is in before fully unveiling her new EP at the end of Summer. Her upcoming record finds her exploring different sounds and sides of her ever-evolving identity that continue to mesmerize her listeners.

Watch the new music video here: