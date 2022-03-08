VIDEO: 2 Chainz Releases 'Bet It Back' & '10 Bracelets' Live Performances

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces 2 Chainz as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with a performance of "Bet It Back" and "10 Bracelets" premiering today.

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. 2 Chainz's performances follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

"Bet It Back" and "10 Bracelets" are off 2 Chainz new album, Dope Don't Sell Itself - his self-proclaimed "last trap album." His seventh studio album, Dope Don't Sell Itself includes features from Vevo's 2021 Most Viewed Artist in the US, Lil Baby, former Vevo Ctrl artists Moneybagg Yo, Swae Lee and 42 Dugg, as well as Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk and more.

Clad in a red-orange bucket hat and a long, lush fur coat, 2 Chainz spits bars over the multicolored lighting that illuminates Vevo's Ctrl set. Successful, self-assured and unbothered, 2 Chainz Vevo Ctrl sessions of "Bet It Back" and "10 Bracelets" are the perfect goodbye to the trap scene for a seasoned favorite.

