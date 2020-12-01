VANESSA CARLTON Releases Best Of Songbook

Vanessa Carlton has released her third songbook via Hal Leonard titled The Best of Vanessa Carlton.

The songbook features sixteen of Vanessa's favorite songs, in arrangements for piano, voice and guitar, from all of her albums thus far, including Be Not Nobody, Harmonium, Heroes and Thieves, Rabbits on the Run, Liberman and Love Is An Art. The songbook includes A Thousand Miles • Blue Pool • Carousel • Fairweather Friend • Hands on Me • Heroes & Thieves • I Know You Don't Mean It • Miner's Canary • The Only Way to Love • Ordinary Day • Salesman • Tall Tales for Spring • Unlock the Lock • White Houses • Who's to Say • Willows. The Best of Vanessa Carlton Songbook is available at Hal Leonard for $24.99.



To quote the wise Carole King, an artist who paved the way for me, "Life has been a tapestry." Twenty years ago, when I started writing my first record, I realized that song writing would be the defining language of my life. It is a language that demands refinement and invention. There is always more to discover. It is never mastered. I am now six albums in and I'm realizing that my tapestry is just starting to be woven. For this songbook, I chose songs that you may know and that fit in the hand well, making them a joy to play. I also wanted this collection to have a dynamic arc that reflects the journey of my career thus far. May these songs be a platform for your own interpretation and expression. - Vanessa Carlton



True to Carlton's skill as both a lyricist and an instrumentalist, the arrangements on Love Is An Art tell these tales as vibrantly as the words themselves: piano parts that speak of rage and tenderness, synths that burst and glow like dawn.



Carlton has constantly challenged both herself and the expectations that surround her throughout her lengthy, accomplished career: she attended both the School of American Ballet and Columbia University, and was discovered as a singer-songwriter/pianist when a cassette tape demo was given to legendary music impresario Ahmet Ertegun. With her debut single "A Thousand Miles" Carlton soared to the top of the ​Billboard​ charts and garnered multiple Grammy nominations, though that song is only a small fraction of the body of work and artistic identity she's developed since then, ever evolving and growing as a performer and songwriter. In the summer of 2019, she pushed that even further, making her Broadway debut as Carole King in ​Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

View More Music Stories Related Articles