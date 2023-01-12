Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VAGABON Shares New Single 'Carpenter' Co-Produced by Rostam

VAGABON Shares New Single 'Carpenter' Co-Produced by Rostam

Vagabon is currently working on a new album, to be released later in 2023.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Vagabon, the moniker of Lætitia Tamko, releases a new song "Carpenter," today. The single, which was co-produced by Tamko and Rostam (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Clairo, Maggie Rogers), is her first newly created solo music since her 2019 critically acclaimed self-titled album, which made countless year-end lists upon its release, including The New York Times, Pitchfork, Billboard, and NPR.

"'Carpenter' is about that humbling feeling when you desperately want to be knowledgeable, you want to be advanced, you want to be mature, forward thinking, and evolved," Tamko explains.

"It's about being confronted with your limitations. It's about that A-HA moment, when a lesson from the past finally clicks and you want to run and tell someone who bore witness to the old you, 'i finally get it now.'"

In March, Vagabon will join Weyes Blood on her In Holy Flux spring tour, which includes dates in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Austin, TX and more. All dates below.

Vagabon is currently working on a new album, to be released later in 2023; details will be announced soon.

Watch the new lyric video here:

TOUR DATES

3/13 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

3/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

3/15 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

3/17 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

3/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

3/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom - SOLD OUT

3/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

3/23 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

3/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom - SOLD OUT

3/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

3/28 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

3/29 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf - SOLD OUT

3/31 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/1 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

4/2 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

Last year, Tamako was featured on the Monako track "Hollow Moon." In 2021, she released a collaboration with Courtney Barnett: a cover of Tim Hardin's "Reason to Believe," inspired by Karen Dalton's version of the song. That same year, she joined Jamila Woods on Miloe's song "Winona" and again joined Barnett on Sharon Van Etten's "Don't Do It."

A new version of the Vagabon song "Home Soon," with full orchestra, was featured in the 2020 film Antebellum, and a previously unreleased track, "The Wild" also was featured in a soundtrack, for the film Turning.



The Zombies Release New Single & Announce New Album Photo
The Zombies Release New Single & Announce New Album
In support of the release, and a forthcoming feature documentary, the band will resume their 'Life Is A Merry-Go-Round' Tour in 2023 with appearances at Austin's famed music & film festival, South by SouthWest (SXSW), new concerts announced in Texas and New Orleans, followed by a full UK run in the Spring.
Daddy Long Legs Announce New Album Street Sermons Photo
Daddy Long Legs Announce New Album 'Street Sermons'
Produced by Oakley Munson of the Black Lips at Old Soul Studios in Catskill, NY the band expands upon a sound that’s all their own and features guest appearances from Punk Rock legend Wreckless Eric providing backing vocals on 'Nightmare' and 'Silver Satin' and The Lovin' Spoonful's John Sebastian.
Seventeen Kick off New Year With Special Unit BSS Comeback Photo
Seventeen Kick off New Year With Special Unit BSS Comeback
BSS is a special unit under the 13-piece K-pop powerhouse act SEVENTEEN, consisting of three of the band’s members, SEUNGKWAN, DK and HOSHI. The unit is the acronym for ‘BooSeokSoon,’ each of the three letters taken from the Korean name of the three members that form the unit.
Ellis Ludwig-Leone (San Fermin) Announces First Album of Concert Works Photo
Ellis Ludwig-Leone (San Fermin) Announces First Album of Concert Works
Ellis Ludwig-Leone, composer and creative force behind San Fermin will release his first album of concert works. The album, via Better Company Records, features Ludwig-Leone on piano and synthesizer, as well as string accompaniment by the GRAMMY-winning Attacca Quartet and vocalist Eliza Bagg (Lisel, Roomful of Teeth).

From This Author - Michael Major


Lea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW TomorrowLea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tomorrow
January 12, 2023

Lea Michele will sit down with Jimmy Fallon on tomorrow's episode of The Tonight Show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Sadie Sink. Michele is currently starring on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
Pamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGPamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
January 12, 2023

“Baywatch” icon and author-actress-model Pamela Anderson reveals details about the trauma she suffered as a child, her six marriages and the infamous sex tape in an exclusive interview with Jim Axelrod for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. Interviewed at her remote home on Vancouver Island, Anderson talks with Axelrod for an exclusive interview. Watch a video!
ZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival FlimZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival Flim
January 12, 2023

The movie will star Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey Brooks”), Erin Sanders (“Quinn Pensky”), Sean Flynn (“Chase Matthews”), Matthew Underwood (“Logan Reese”), Christopher Massey (“Michael Barret”), Abby Wilde (“Stacey Dillsen”) and Jack Salvatore (“Mark Del Figgalo”). It follows Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.
Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)
January 12, 2023

Raegan Sealy has released her newest single, “Make ‘em Jealous” (ft. The Gang of Angels), an all-female choir from Nottingham, UK led by Honey Williams. This upbeat, indie soul piece breaks away from the typical narrative of a toxic relationship with a satirical spin. “Make ‘em Jealous” is available on all streaming platforms now.
Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'
January 12, 2023

Gad, the rising reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound. A warm contrast from his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats on the Brave New World album (2021). Watch the new music video now!
share