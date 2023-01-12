VAGABON Shares New Single 'Carpenter' Co-Produced by Rostam

Vagabon, the moniker of Lætitia Tamko, releases a new song "Carpenter," today. The single, which was co-produced by Tamko and Rostam (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Clairo, Maggie Rogers), is her first newly created solo music since her 2019 critically acclaimed self-titled album, which made countless year-end lists upon its release, including The New York Times, Pitchfork, Billboard, and NPR.

"'Carpenter' is about that humbling feeling when you desperately want to be knowledgeable, you want to be advanced, you want to be mature, forward thinking, and evolved," Tamko explains.

"It's about being confronted with your limitations. It's about that A-HA moment, when a lesson from the past finally clicks and you want to run and tell someone who bore witness to the old you, 'i finally get it now.'"

In March, Vagabon will join Weyes Blood on her In Holy Flux spring tour, which includes dates in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Austin, TX and more. All dates below.

Vagabon is currently working on a new album, to be released later in 2023; details will be announced soon.

Watch the new lyric video here:

TOUR DATES

3/13 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

3/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

3/15 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

3/17 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

3/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

3/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom - SOLD OUT

3/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

3/23 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

3/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom - SOLD OUT

3/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

3/28 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

3/29 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf - SOLD OUT

3/31 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/1 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

4/2 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

Last year, Tamako was featured on the Monako track "Hollow Moon." In 2021, she released a collaboration with Courtney Barnett: a cover of Tim Hardin's "Reason to Believe," inspired by Karen Dalton's version of the song. That same year, she joined Jamila Woods on Miloe's song "Winona" and again joined Barnett on Sharon Van Etten's "Don't Do It."

A new version of the Vagabon song "Home Soon," with full orchestra, was featured in the 2020 film Antebellum, and a previously unreleased track, "The Wild" also was featured in a soundtrack, for the film Turning.